Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Indus Towers Asks Vodafone Idea To Clear Dues For Business Continuity Post-November

The development comes after independent directors expressed concerns over the mounting dues of Vodafone Idea (VIL), a source, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 8:40 pm

Mobile tower giant Indus Towers is learnt to have asked debt-ridden Vodafone Idea to clear outstanding dues and pay every month on time for continuity of business post-November, sources aware of the development said on Wednesday.

The development comes after independent directors expressed concerns over the mounting dues of Vodafone Idea (VIL), a source, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI.

"Indus Towers has asked VIL to clear past dues at earliest. The company has asked VIL to clear 80 per cent of current month dues and make the entire payment on-time from next month onwards. Post-November Indus Towers will stop access to Vodafone Idea in case of non-payment," the source said.

Another source said that American Tower Corporation (ATC), which has 75,000 mobile towers in India, is also mulling similar steps to secure its dues.

Email queries sent to Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers and ATC elicited no reply.

VIL had availed services worth Rs 9,446.8 crore from Indus Towers. The company paid Rs 3,375 crore to the Indus Towers that it received in the form of equity investment from Vodafone.

At present, VIL is estimated to owe around Rs 6,800 crore to Indus Towers and Rs 2,400 crore to ATC.

VIL has proposed a payment plan to Indus Towers wherein they conveyed their ability to pay part of the billed amount till December 2022 and 100 per cent thereafter along with clearance in a phased manner between January 2023 and July 2023 of the old dues that would accumulate till December 2022.

Related stories

Bharti Airtel To Buy 4.7% Stake In Indus Towers From Vodafone Idea

 Vodafone In Talks To Sell 5% Stake In Indus Towers To Bharti Airtel: Report

Indus Towers Shares Dip After Posting 38 Per Cent Rise In Profit In Q2. Should You Buy?

Indus Towers management had said that the company is negotiating with VIL to get a better payment plan in place.

In the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Indus Towers trade receivables decreased by Rs 810 crore due to provision for doubtful debt of Rs 1,230 crore, which is accounted for in the other expenses. 
 

Tags

Business Indus Tower Vodafone-Idea Debt Ridden American Tower Corporation Telecom Sector
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

Lt General Anil Chauhan Is India’s New CDS

Lt General Anil Chauhan Is India’s New CDS