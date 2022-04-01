Friday, Apr 01, 2022
IndiGo Increases Pilots' Salaries By 8%

The A320 NEO aircraft operated by IndiGo has faced a series of problems earlier with engine vibration being one of them. File Photo

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 11:12 am

IndiGo on Thursday announced that pilots' salaries have been increased by eight per cent in view of the continuous steady flight operations.

Full regular international flight services resumed in India after the COVID-19 outbreak on March 27. Full regular domestic flights resumed in the country on October 18 last year.

"Now, as we have established continuous steady operations, on behalf of our managing director, the board of directors and the senior leadership team, I am pleased to announce an upwards revision of eight per cent in the salaries of all our pilots with effect from April 1," said Ashim Mittra, senior vice-president (flight operations), IndiGo, in a communique to the pilots.

The human resources team of the airline would share the revised salary structure in the coming weeks, he noted.

"Further, as we look forward to a positive revenue environment and hopefully we do not witness any further interruptions to operations, we also plan to implement an additional 6.5 per cent revision with effect from November 1," Mittra said.
 

