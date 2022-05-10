The benchmark indices opened with marginal gains on Tuesday amid weak global cues. The BSE Sensex rose 106 points to 54,580, while the NSE Nifty gained 30 points to 16,330.

Barring Reliance, Tata Steel, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Wipro, and Titan, all other stocks opened in green with Asian paint gaining up to 3.3 per cent.

Besides Asian paint, Maruti, SBI, Ultratech, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever were amonng the major winners.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also opened in the positive territory, up to 0.86 per cent higher.

About 1304 shares have advanced, 659 shares declined, and 77 shares are unchanged.

Meanhwhile, the Indian rupee opened 18 paise higher at 77.28 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday's close of 77.46.

Meanwhile, Asian shares tumbled to their lowest in nearly two years on Tuesday as investors shed riskier assets on worries about higher interest rates and their impact on economic growth, while the dollar held near 20-year highs.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8%, falling for a seventh straight session and extending declines to 17% so far this year. The Nikkei lost 0.9%, Australian shares shed 2.5% and Korean stocks lost 2%.

S&P 500 stock futures and Dow Jones futures both fell 0.5% and Nasdaq futures were down 0.6%. Overnight, US stocks extended Friday's bruising sell-off as investors rushed to protect themselves against the prospect of a weakening economy. Central banks in the United States, Britain and Australia raised interest rates last week and investors girded for more tightening as policymakers fight soaring inflation.

