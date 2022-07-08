Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Indian Overseas Bank Raises MCLR By 10 Basis Points

The new rates, which will come to effect on July 10, will range from 6.95-7.55 per cent

undefined
Indian Overseas Bank.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 10:22 pm

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has increased the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate across tenors by 0.10 per cent.

"Our bank has revised the MCLR with effect from July 10, 2022, until further review," IOB said in a regulatory filing.

The new rates, which will come to effect on July 10, will range from 6.95-7.55 per cent.

Related stories

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 

SBI Mutual Fund To Launch Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) Series 66 On July 7

The one-year MCLR, the benchmark for most consumer loans such as auto, personal and home, will be raised to 7.55 per cent from the existing 7.45 per cent. Alongside, the two and three-year MCLR are also increased by the same quantum to 7.55 per cent each.

The overnight to six-month MCLR is hiked in the range of 6.95-7.50 per cent, up by 0.10 per cent from previous rates. 

Tags

Business Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) Indian Overseas Bank MCLR Rate IOB MCLR Rate MCLR RATE Banking Indian Banks Indian Banking Sector Indian Banking Industry Banking Industry Banking Sector
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How To Indulge In Armchair Travel This Weekend

How To Indulge In Armchair Travel This Weekend

Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20: Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20: Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match Live