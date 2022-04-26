Indian-Origin Business Leader Maya Hari Appointed Ceo Of Olam Group’s Climate-Tech Venture Terrascope 

Olam Group, Singapore’s foremost food and agri-products company, appointed Indian-origin global tech leader Maya Hari as the Chief Executive Officer of its climate-tech venture Terrascope. The venture helps companies to reduce their emissions through its smart carbon management platform.

Hari would be taking over the reins at Terrascope from Twitter, where she worked as vice president of global strategy and operations as well as the vice president and managing director of Asia Pacific (APAC). Hari has two decades worth of work experience in technology and digital lifestyle and has been an employee at companies like Twitter, Google, Conde Nast, Samsung, Microsoft and Cisco.

"I am thrilled to be stepping into a new adventure as CEO of Terrascope, a climate-tech company focused on helping large enterprises on their Net Zero journey via smart carbon SAAS platform, backed by @Olam,” she said in a tweet.

Hari said she was "excited" to be at the forefront of this transformation via Terrascope. Terrascope, one of the most promising climate-tech ventures today, addresses a very real problem many companies face in their climate action strategies.

“While a growing number is commendably committing to net zero, most are unable to make a real impact because they underestimate the challenges in measuring, managing and reporting their data along the way. Terrascope simplifies that journey for them,” she said in a statement.

Olam Group was founded in 1989 and since then has been a leading food and agri-business supplying food, ingredients, feed and fibre to 20,900 customers worldwide. Its value chain is spread across over 60 countries and includes farming, processing and distribution operations, and also has a global network of farmers.

Through Terrascope, the company seeks to address the two key challenges that organizations have to deal with in their decarbonisation journey - speed and accuracy of data collected and capturing Scope 3 emissions, the indirect emissions across the value chain that constitutes majority of a company’s carbon footprint. The data science and machine-learning platform helps companies to do both while allowing the management to track progress through centralised dashboards.

“We are seeing strong demand for Terrascope’s solutions and are delighted to welcome a strong and experienced leader like Maya to lead the business and to steer it to the next phase of growth,” said Suresh Sundararajan, CEO of Olam Ventures.

“With Maya at the helm, I am confident Terrascope will grow from strength to strength and help more companies achieve their net-zero ambitions,” he said. Earlier this year, the company appointed Mathavan Arugalaimuthu as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Terrascope.

The Terrascope platform powers Olam's emissions measurement, demonstrating clear improvements in accuracy and measurement cycles. The platform has subsequently completed multiple pilots across the food and beverage sector in the UK and Asia. The company is currently engaged in additional client engagements across different industry sectors.

