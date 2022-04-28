Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Indian Hotels Shares Climb Nearly 6% Post Q4 Earnings

Shares of the company rallied 5.82 per cent to Rs 249.60 at the BSE.

Indian Hotels Shares Climb Nearly 6% Post Q4 Earnings
stocks stocks

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 11:02 am

The stock of Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) jumped nearly 6 per cent in morning trade on Thursday after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 71.57 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Shares of the company rallied 5.82 per cent to Rs 249.60 at the BSE.

Related stories

LIC Share Sale Right-Sized To Make It Sail Through: Government

LIC Sets Price Band At Rs 902-949 Per Share For Rs 21,000 Crore IPO, Opens May 4

On the NSE, it went higher by 5.83 per cent to Rs 249.50 apiece.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 97.72 crore in the same period of FY21, IHCL said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 872.08 crore, as against Rs 615.02 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses during the fourth quarter stood at Rs 894.16 crore, as compared to Rs 754.15 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

For the fiscal ended March 21, 2022, IHCL said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 264.97 crore. The consolidated net loss was at Rs 795.63 crore in FY21.

Tags

Business National Indian Hotels: Indian Hotels Co Ltd Indian Hotels Company Taj Hotel Taj Hotels Asian Share Market Share Markets Share Market
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

IPL 2022 Points Table: Indian Premier League's 'Big Three' Need Miracles To Make Playoffs

IPL 2022 Points Table: Indian Premier League's 'Big Three' Need Miracles To Make Playoffs