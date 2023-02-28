Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Indian, Danish Firms Can Collaborate In Big Way: Denmark's Energy Minister Lars Aagaard

Indian, Danish Firms Can Collaborate In Big Way: Denmark's Energy Minister Lars Aagaard

Addressing a round table focussed on energy, the minister mentioned about India's ambitious plan to have 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and net zero by 2070

PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 10:15 am

Danish Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Aagaard on Monday said that firms from India and Denmark can collaborate in a big way in the field of renewable energy. The minister is part of the delegation led by Crown Prince of Denmark Frederik André Henrik Christian on a visit to India.

Addressing a round table focussed on energy, the minister mentioned about India's ambitious plan to have 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and net zero by 2070. He also pitched for cooperation between India and Denmark in the field of renewable energy as the latter has its forte in wind energy, both offshore and onshore.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of the round table conference, Aagaard said," Danish companies are very strongly connected to renewable especially everything connected to wind energy on shore and off shore." There are a lot of Danish firms which are active here in India and have their factories also, he said, adding that firms from both sides can collaborate in a big way in the renewable energy space.

"We are also seeing a lot of development in producing green hydrogen and energy efficiency... so, Danish companies can find a lot happening here. So, they can help each other on a commercial basis (here in India). They can help each other in these areas," he said.

Further, the minister said that at the government level, "we are working with government authorities to give insights about all experiences we have in our country integrating large volume of renewables. You need to develop your grid, electricity market... there are a lot of areas where we are committed and working together with India."

