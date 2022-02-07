Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

India Witnessing Increasing Digitisation, Shift In Consumers' Financial Behaviour, Says Rajiv Kumar

He also noted that the expansion of digital payments is an important pivot for creating a more equitable, prosperous and financially inclusive India.

India Witnessing Increasing Digitisation, Shift In Consumers' Financial Behaviour, Says Rajiv Kumar
Kumar said the rise of fintech has accelerated financial inclusion.                      

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 8:49 pm

India is witnessing increasing digitisation with people getting greater and easier access to financial services, which has led to a shift in consumers' financial behaviour from cash to e-wallets and UPI, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.                    

Kumar, while addressing 'NITI Aayog's Fintech Open Summit', further said the rise of fintech has accelerated financial inclusion.                      

He also noted that the expansion of digital payments is an important pivot for creating a more equitable, prosperous and financially inclusive India.

"India is witnessing increasing digitization with people getting greater and easier access to financial services. This has led to a shift in consumers' financial behaviour -- from cash to e-wallets and UPI," Kumar said. 

Speaking at the event, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, and Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government believes in creating open platforms, such as CoWin and UPI, for healthcare, logistics and other sectors. An open platform is created using public investment, wherein numerous private entrepreneurs, start-ups and developers can join to create new solutions, Vaishnaw added.                     

According to an official statement, a first-of-its-kind initiative, Fintech Open will bring together regulators, fintech professionals and enthusiasts, industry leaders, the start-up community and developers to collaborate, exchange ideas and innovate. It added that Fintech Open aims encourage an open ecosystem across the fintech industry and foster innovation and growth. 

Tags

Business National NITI Aayog Digitisation UPI
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Centre Withdraws Plea In SC For Recall Of CBI Probe Directions On Hindustan Zinc Ltd Stake Sale

Centre Withdraws Plea In SC For Recall Of CBI Probe Directions On Hindustan Zinc Ltd Stake Sale

India GDP Estimated At Rs 147.5 Lakh Crore In FY22: Chaudhary

TVS Motor Consolidated Net Profit Dips 18% To Rs 237 Crore In December Quarter

Nalco Posts Over Three-Fold Jump In Profit At Rs 831 Crore In December Quarter

Paytm Shares Recover Lost Ground; Settle At Rs 957.40

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets