Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Digital University To Be Set Up To Provide Education: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to set up a digital university to provide education that will be built on a hub and spoke model.

Digital University To Be Set Up To Provide Education: Finance Minister
India Union Budget -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 12:04 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to set up a digital university to provide education that will be built on a hub and spoke model. She also said that the 1-Class-1-TV channel will be implemented to provide supplementary education to children to make up for the loss of formal education due to the COVID pandemic. Sitharamn noted that hospitality services by the small and medium sectors are yet to bounce back. Recognising the importance of 'Nari Shakti', she said three schemes were launched to provide integrated development for women and children

Tags

Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Budget 2022: RBI To Introduce Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in 2022-23

Budget 2022: RBI To Introduce Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in 2022-23

FY'23 Disinvestment Receipts Pegged At Rs 65,000 Crore; Receipts For Current Year Cut To Rs 78,000 Crore

RBI To Introduce Digital Rupee In FY23: Sitharaman

Lupin, Axantia Team Up For Licensing And Distribution For Pegfilgrastim

Government Cuts Import Duty On Cut & Polished Diamonds, Gemstones To 5%

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Wheels Of Freedom

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History