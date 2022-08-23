Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
India To See 400 Million Air Travellers In 7-10 Years: Jyotiraditya Scindia

He also said there are tremendous growth opportunities for domestic airlines and they are expected to have a fleet of 1,200 planes in five years

Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 2:32 pm

India is expected to see a total of 400 million air travellers in the next 7 to 10 years, Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

He also said there are tremendous growth opportunities for domestic airlines and they are expected to have a fleet of 1,200 planes in five years.

There were around 200 million air passengers, including domestic and international travellers, pre-pandemic and the number is expected to double to 400 million over the next 7 to 10 years, the minister said.

Speaking at a conference organised by industry body Assocham, Scindia said the country is projected to have a total of 220 airports, including heliports and aerodromes, by 2026.

The country's civil aviation sector is on the recovery path after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
 

Jyotiraditya Scindia Air Travel Indian Aviation Market Civil Aviation Sector
