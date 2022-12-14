India’s WPI Inflation Declines To 5.85% In November, Hits 21-Month Low

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation data for India has been released on Wednesday. According to this data, India's WPI inflation has eased, bringing relief to a long cycle of rising prices. As per latest updates, this WPI inflation has eased to 5.85 per cent, hitting a 21-month low after a very long time.

In October, the WPI inflation figures stood at 8.39 per cent. However, with the release of inflation numbers for the month of November, the month-on-month change can be seen to be contracted by 0.26 per cent. Interestingly, at this point, the WPI inflation is also less than the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation as the index fell to 5.88 per cent in November.

The official press release reads, "Decline in the rate of inflation in November 2022, is primarily contributed by fall in prices of food articles, basic metals, textiles, chemicals & chemical products and paper & paper products as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year."

As per a PTI report, a lower level of inflation has been seen after a very long time as before this, in February 2021, the WPI inflation was printed at 4.83 per cent. Over the last couple of months, inflation and its management have been a tricky road for the government as several global cues play in.

The PTI report adds that some data released recently showed that retail inflation dropped below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance level of 6 per cent for the first time in 11 months in November. With WPI inflation also easing gradually, experts see some relief in the coming days for the economy.

Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More updates will be added once information is available.