Tuesday, Aug 08, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

India's Steel Output Grows 8.37% To 33.63 MT In Apr-Jun; Upward Trend To Continue: SteelMint

Home Business

India's Steel Output Grows 8.37% To 33.63 MT In Apr-Jun; Upward Trend To Continue: SteelMint

India had produced 31.03 million tonnes (MT) of steel in the April-June quarter of the preceding 2022-23 financial year, SteelMint data showed

The global steel production in November 2021 was at 143.3 MT.
The global steel production in November 2021 was at 143.3 MT. Deposit Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

PTI

Updated: 11 Jul 2023 4:41 pm

India's crude steel production increased by 8.37 per cent in April-June period to 33.63 MT and the momentum is likely to continue in the current quarter as well, according to SteelMint.
     
Higher production and capacity ramp-up activities by steel mills will meet the increasing demand, the research firm said in a note.
     
India had produced 31.03 million tonnes (MT) of steel in the April-June quarter of the preceding 2022-23 financial year, SteelMint data showed.
     
Finished steel production in India rose 11.66 per cent in the quarter under review to 32.41 MT, from 29.03 MT in the same quarter a year ago.
    
The domestic steel consumption rose 10.16 per cent to 30.29 MT from 27.50 MT a year ago.
     
The imports of steel surged to 1.40 MT in April-June 2023, posting a 19.54 per cent rise over 1.17 MT in the year-ago period.
     
"Price disparity in landed cost of imports and prevailing domestic hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices boosted imports," a SteelMint analyst said.
     
Exports shrinked 6.39 per cent to 2.05 MT from 2.19 MT in April-June 2022.                   

Subdued global demand and cost effective offers from China amidst higher production and exports affected domestic outbound shipments of steel, the analyst said.

Advertisement

Tags

Business Steel Authority Of India Steel Output Steel Production India Steel Production Tata Steel BSL Steel Ministry SteelMint India

Related stories

Dr Reddy's To Enhance Presence In Emerging Segments Like Nutraceuticals, Gene Therapy

US Tech Giants Fall As Nasdaq 100 Heads For Rebalance

Us And Them

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read