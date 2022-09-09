Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

India's Rice Production May Fall By 10-12 Million Tonnes In Kharif Season This Year: Food Secretary

The Kharif season contributes about 80 per cent of India's total rice production

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 1:31 pm

India's rice production could fall by 10-12 million tonnes during the Kharif season of this year, due to a fall in paddy sowing area, the government said on Friday.

However, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey asserted that the country will have surplus production in rice.

He pointed out that the paddy acreage is lower by 38 lakh hectare so far this kharif season, because of less rains in many states.

The Kharif season contributes about 80 per cent of India's total rice production.

"Loss of production of rice may be 10 million tonnes and in the worst case it can be 12 million tonnes this year," he told reporters here.

However, the secretary said that this is an initial estimate based on drop in acreage and average yield.

Pandey said the fall in production could be less as yield might improve in states where rains have been good.

Total production of Rice during the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) is estimated at a record 130.29 million tonnes. It is higher by 13.85 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 116.44 million tonnes.

Related stories

After Ban On Wheat Exports, Government Bans Export Of Broken Rice

Govt Imposes 20% Duty On Rice Exports Of Various Grades

Import Of Russian Oil At Discounted Price Part Of Inflation Management: Nirmala Sitharaman

The secretary did not reply to a question on whether the government would extend the free foodgrains programme Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. 
 

Tags

Business Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey India's Rice Production Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana Kharif Season
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

'Brahmastra' First Day Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Film Likely To Earn Rs 25 Cr

'Brahmastra' First Day Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Film Likely To Earn Rs 25 Cr