Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

India's Renewable Energy Sector Can Employ 1 Million People By 2030: Study

According to the study most of the new jobs would be generated by small-scale renewable energy projects such as rooftop solar and mini and micro-grid systems

India's Renewable Energy Sector Can Employ 1 Million People By 2030: Study
Five Ways How India Can Fuel Its Ambitious Renewable Energy Drive - Five Ways How India Can Fuel Its Ambitious Renewable Energy Drive

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 4:47 pm


    India's renewable energy sector could potentially employ around one million people by 2030, which would be ten times more than the existing workforce of an estimated 1.1 lakh employed by the sector, according to an independent study released on Thursday by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and Skill Council for Green Jobs (SCGJ).


 The study "India's Expanding Clean Energy Workforce" highlighted that most of the new jobs would be generated by small-scale renewable energy projects such as rooftop solar and mini and micro-grid systems compared to utility or large-scale projects like solar parks.

Related stories

Five Ways How India Can Fuel Its Ambitious Renewable Energy Drive


 The CEEW-NRDC-SCGJ analysis also underlined the adverse impact of the pandemic on employment in the renewable energy sector. In comparison to 12,400 new workers employed in the sector in FY19, only 5,200 new workers were employed in FY20 and 6400 were employed in FY21, it said.


 In FY21, a majority of the new workers were employed in the rooftop solar segment where annual capacity additions grew by nine per cent over FY20 and accounted for 1.4 GW capacity, it added.


 The study further noted that India has successfully trained 78,000 people under the Suryamitra training program, between 2015 and 2017, to improve the availability of skilled workers for clean energy projects.


 Arunabha Ghosh, CEO, CEEW stated, "The upcoming Union Budget must especially focus on scaling up rooftop solar, mini and microgrid systems, and domestic solar manufacturing to maximise the employment opportunities in the sector." 

Tags

Business Renewable Energy Environment And Water (CEEW) Clean Energy Rooftop Solar Jobs-Employment/Unemployment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Mahindra & Mahindra Clocks 1 Lakh Bookings Of XUV700

Mahindra & Mahindra Clocks 1 Lakh Bookings Of XUV700

Russian President Putin Shows Positive Approach on Bitcoin Mining; Dogecoin, Bitcoin Fall

New-Age Company IPOs Melt Under Market Heat

Stock Market Rout Likely To Derail Centre’s Divestment Plan For LIC, BPCL

Adani Wilmar IPO Opens Today: All You Need To Know  

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day