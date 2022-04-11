Monday, Apr 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

India's Fuel Sales Hit Three-Year High In March Amid Soaring Petrol, Diesel Prices

The demand for petrol in FY22 was the highest ever while the diesel sales were the highest since 82.6 million tonnes of consumption in 2019-20.

India's Fuel Sales Hit Three-Year High In March Amid Soaring Petrol, Diesel Prices
File Photo.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Apr 2022 4:59 pm

The country's fuel demand soared 4.2 per cent to a three-year high in March as petrol and diesel consumption rose above pre-pandemic levels, according to official data released on Monday.

Total petroleum product consumption in March stood at 19.41 million tonnes, the highest since March 2019, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry showed.

Related stories

Global Stocks, Wall Street Rebound From Ukraine Jitters

As the economy continued to rebound from the deep impact of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, demand for transport fuel rose in March.

Diesel, the most used fuel in the country accounting for almost 40 per cent of all petroleum product consumption, saw the demand rising by 6.7 per cent to 7.7 million tonnes. Petrol sales, which crossed the pre-Covid levels a few months ago, were up 6.1 per cent at 2.91 million tonnes.

Demand for both fuels in March was above pre-pandemic levels.

Diesel consumption was higher due to strong demand from the agriculture sector as well as stocking up by consumers and petrol pumps in anticipation of a price hike.

Cooking gas (LPG) demand grew by 9.8 per cent to 2.48 million tonnes in March.

Fuel demand in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, was up 4.3 per cent at 202.71 million tonnes, the highest since FY20.

While auto and cooking fuel consumption rose, there was a de-growth in industrial fuel.

Petrol consumption was up 10.3 per cent at 30.85 million tonnes in 2021-22 while diesel sales were up 5.4 per cent at 76.7 million tonnes.

The demand for petrol in FY22 was the highest ever while the diesel sales were the highest since 82.6 million tonnes of consumption in 2019-20.

Consumption of LPG was up 3 per cent at 28.33 million tonnes.

Jet fuel or ATF demand soared 35 per cent to 5 million tonnes but was less than 8 million tonnes consumption in the pre-pandemic year. This was mainly because full aviation services resumed only towards the end of the last month.

Petroleum coke consumption fell 9.7 per cent to 14.1 million tonnes while kerosene demand was down 17 per cent at 1.5 million tonnes in FY22.

Consumption of naphtha, which is used as a fuel in industries, as well as that of bitumen, used in road construction, were marginally higher at 14.2 million tonnes and 7.7 million tonnes, respectively. 

Tags

Business National Petrol Prices Petrol Diesel Prices Diesel Fuel Fuel Prices LPG Liquified Petroleum Gas LPG Prices Oil-Gas-Fuel Oil-Gas-Fuel Prices
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WATCH | Ronaldo Smashes Fan's Phone

WATCH | Ronaldo Smashes Fan's Phone

'KGF: Chapter 2' Producers Worried About Ticket Pricing In Two Telugu States

'KGF: Chapter 2' Producers Worried About Ticket Pricing In Two Telugu States