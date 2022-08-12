Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

India's Exports Rise By 2.14% To $36.27 Billion In July

Imports shot up by 43.61 per cent to $66.27 billion in the month compared to July 2021, the data showed

Indias Exports Increased 42.3% Y-o-Y In October To $35.47 Billion, Trade Deficit Widens To $19.9 Billion
Indias Exports Increased 42.3% Y-o-Y In October To $35.47 Billion, Trade Deficit Widens To $19.9 Billion

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 8:47 pm

India's exports rose by 2.14 per cent to USD 36.27 billion in July while the trade deficit almost tripled to USD 30 billion during the month, according to official data released on Friday.

Imports shot up by 43.61 per cent to $66.27 billion in the month compared to July 2021, the data showed.

The trade deficit was USD 10.63 billion in July 2021.

Related stories

Exports Up 23.52% To $40 Billion In June; Trade Deficit At Record $26 Billion

Preliminary data released earlier this month had shown a 0.76 per cent contraction in exports at USD 35.24 billion for July against USD 35.51 billion in July 2021. The trade deficit was pegged at a record USD 31 billion in the month fuelled by over a 70 per cent rise in crude oil imports.

Tags

Business Exports Imports Indian Exports Trade Trade Deficit
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions