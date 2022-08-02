Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
India's Exports Dips Marginally To $35.24 Billion In July

As per the data, the gold imports almost halved to $2.37 billion in July compared to $4.2 billion a year ago

Source: Shutterstock

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 8:57 pm

India's exports dipped marginally by 0.76 per cent to $35.24 billion in July, though the trade deficit tripled to USD 31.02 billion during the month, according to official data revealed on Tuesday.

The imports in July went up to $66.26 billion from $46.15 billion in the corresponding month last fiscal.

"Exports of $156.41 billion in first four months of the fiscal puts us on track to achieve $470 billion in the current fiscal comfortably," commerce secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said while giving details about the trade data.

The trade deficit was $10.63 in July 2021.

As per the data, the gold imports almost halved to $2.37 billion in July compared to $4.2 billion a year ago. 

