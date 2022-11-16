Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

India's Export To UAE Rises 17.6% To $18 Billion In April To October This Fiscal

Imports during April-October 2022-23, on the other hand, increased by 33 per cent to USD 32.3 billion from the UAE, the data showed.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 7:40 pm

India's exports to the UAE, with which a free trade agreement was implemented on May 1, rose by 17.6 per cent to about USD 18 billion during April-October this fiscal, according to the commerce ministry's data.
    
However, exports in October dipped by 18 per cent to about USD 2 billion.
    
Imports during April-October 2022-23, on the other hand, increased by 33 per cent to USD 32.3 billion from the UAE, the data showed.
    
Imports from China during the same period grew by 18 per cent to USD 60.3 billion, while India's exports to China declined by 37.3 per cent to 8.8 billion, according to the data.
    
Exports to India's major destinations, such as the US, UAE, China, Bangladesh, UK and Saudi Arabia, have recorded negative growth in October. On the other hand, exports registered positive growth in the Netherlands, Singapore and Brazil during the month.
    
In April-October this fiscal, exports to the US rose by 8.4 per cent to USD 47 billion. 
    
Similarly, the outbound shipments to the UK during seven months of the fiscal have increased by 8.3 per cent to USD 6.5 billion. 
    
This data is collated by the ministry's Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics based on quick estimates. 
    
India's exports entered negative territory after a gap of about two years, declining sharply by 16.65 per cent to USD 29.78 billion in October due to global demand slowdown, even as the trade deficit widened to USD 26.91 billion, according to data released by the ministry on Tuesday. 

Tags

Business India's Exports United Arab Emirates (UAE) Imports From China Directorate General Of Commercial Intelligence And Statistics
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Riots Erupt In China's Guangzhou Over Zero Covid Lockdowns, People Attack Police And Uproot Barriers

Riots Erupt In China's Guangzhou Over Zero Covid Lockdowns, People Attack Police And Uproot Barriers