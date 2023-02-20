Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

India's Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Nearly Doubled To 1.25 Crore In January: DGCA Data

Home Business

India's Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Nearly Doubled To 1.25 Crore In January: DGCA Data

India's domestic air passenger traffic nearly doubled to 1.25 crore in January compared to 64.08 lakh recorded in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Monday

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 6:57 pm

India's domestic air passenger traffic nearly doubled to 1.25 crore in January compared to 64.08 lakh recorded in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Monday.

In January, IndiGo saw its domestic market share decline for the fifth consecutive month at 54.6 per cent. It carried 68.47 lakh passengers last month. In August last year, the carrier had a market share of 59.72 per cent. As per the data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the regulator received more complaints from the passengers of various airlines on account of flight problems, baggage issues and staff behaviour compared to December. Air India and Vistara carried 11.55 lakh and 11.05 lakh passengers, respectively, in January, with a market share of 9.2 per cent and 8.8 per cent, respectively. During the month under review, budget carriers -- Go First and AirAsia India --transported a total of 10.53 lakh and 9.30 lakh passengers, respectively. The number of domestic passengers flown by low-cost airline SpiceJet stood at 9.14 lakh, according to DGCA.

The total number of domestic passengers flown by the Tata Group airlines -- Air India, Vistara and AirAsia India -- together stood at 32.30 lakh, accounting for around 26 per cent of the total domestic market in January 2023. Air India and AirAsia India are fully owned by the Tata Group while Vistara is 51 per cent owned by the conglomerate and the rest is with Singapore Airlines. As part of the group's plans to consolidate its aviation business, Vistara is being merged with Air India and budget carrier AirAsia India with Air India's international low-cost arm, Air India Express. Also, all seven domestic airlines, including Akasa Air, saw lower Passenger Load Factor (PLF) sequentially in January. PLF or seat factor is a measure of how much of an airline's passenger carrying capacity is used or average percentage of seats filled in an aircraft.

Related stories

Maharashtra's Shirdi Airport Gets Night Landing Licence From DGCA: Dy CM Fadnavis

RDG Non-Compliance: DGCA Imposed Rs 70 Lakh Fine On Vistara; Airline Paid Fine Under Protest

IndiGo, however, maintained its top position in On-Time Performance (OTP) in January with 84.6 per cent on an average of its flights from four key metro airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad -- departing and arriving at their scheduled time.

Tags

Business Domestic Flight Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Directorate General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA) DGCA Data
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme