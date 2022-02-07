Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

India's Dependence On Import To Meet Thermal Coal Demand Sharply Reduced, Says Government

The power ministry has projected a requirement of 727 million tonnes (MT) of domestic coal for coal-based power generation for 2022-23, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

India's Dependence On Import To Meet Thermal Coal Demand Sharply Reduced, Says Government
Power ministry projected requirement of 727 MT of domestic coal for power generation for 2022.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 6:22 pm

The government on Monday said the country's dependence on imports to meet thermal coal demand has sharply reduced and stressed that in the next financial year, this demand will be met from Coal India, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd and captive mines.

The power ministry has projected a requirement of 727 million tonnes (MT) of domestic coal for coal-based power generation for 2022-23, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

"India's dependence on imports for meeting thermal coal demand has sharply reduced. In FY23, this demand shall be met from CIL, SCCL and coal production from captive coal blocks," Joshi said.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) supplied 50.7 MT of coal to the power sector last month, achieving a growth of 24 per cent in comparison to the supply of 40.8 MT in January last fiscal.

Indonesia, Joshi said, has relaxed the export ban and few coal vessels have already departed in the last days of January.

The export ban in the major period of January has provided an opportunity to supply more domestic coal.

The minister further said that there is no shortage of coal in thermal power plants in the country. Even in 2021, coal stocks came down at thermal power plants due to evacuation issues, but there was adequate coal available in the country.

In 2021-22 (up to January 2022), CIL has supplied coal to the tune of 441.35 MT (provisional).

The total coal stock at the power plants end has increased from 10.82 MT as on October 31, 2021, to 25.31 MT as on January 31, 2022. 

Tags

Business National Coal Coal India Coal Minister
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

India Witnessing Increasing Digitisation, Shift In Consumers' Financial Behaviour, Says Rajiv Kumar

India Witnessing Increasing Digitisation, Shift In Consumers' Financial Behaviour, Says Rajiv Kumar

Domestic Flights Fare Caps Relaxation Will Depend On Covid-19 Situation, Demand, Says Government

Tata Steel Shares Settle With Nearly 1% Gain After Q3 Results

Around 6.17 Crore ITRs, 19 Lakh Audit Reports Filed On New IT Portal, Says CBDT

GSK Pharmaceuticals December Quarter Profit Slumps 3.9% To Rs 150.3 Crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets