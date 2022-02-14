India's Coal Output Surges 6% To 79.60 MT In January

India's coal output registered an increase of 6.13 per cent to 79.60 million tonnes in January, the government said on Monday.

India's coal output stood at 75 million tonnes (MT) in January 2020.

"India's coal production increased by 6.13 per cent to 79.60 million tonnes...during Jan 2022 as compared to the same month 2020," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Coal production of FY'22 has been compared with FY'20 as FY'21 has been considered an abnormal year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the provisional data of the coal ministry, out of the total production during January this year, Coal India Ltd (CIL) achieved a growth of 2.35 per cent by producing 64.50 MT.

Singareni Collieries Ltd (SCCL) posted a growth of 5.42 per cent by producing 6.03 MT and captive blocks achieved a jump of 44.91 per cent by producing 9.07 MT of the dry fuel during the period.

Coal despatch increased by 10.80 per cent to 75.55 MT during January. CIL achieved a growth of 7.71 per cent by despatching 60.85 MT of coal.

SCCL's despatches climbed 6.45 per cent to 5.99 MT and captive blocks saw a growth of 43.55 per cent with 8.71 MT of coal despatch during the period.

Of the top 35 mines producing coal, 14 performed more than 100 per cent and another six mines' production stood between 80 and 100 per cent.

Power utility despatch has grown by 18.70 per cent to 63.22 MT in January as compared to 53.26 MT in January 2020.

Coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 9.21 per cent in January in comparison to the corresponding month of 2020.

The overall power generation in January has been 6.69 per cent higher than in January 2020.

Further, coal-based power generation last month stood at 88,642 MU, as against 85,579 MU in Dec 2021, a growth of 3.58 per cent.

Total power generation has also increased in the last month to 1,15,757 MU from 1,13,094 MU in December 2021.