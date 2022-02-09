Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

After Hyundai, Domino's, Honda Apologise For Pakistan Arms' Kashmir Post

In a social media post, Domino's India said it is committed to the Indian market, "having called it home for more than 25 years, and has the utmost respect for the people, culture and spirit of nationalism of the country".

After Hyundai, Domino's, Honda Apologise For Pakistan Arms' Kashmir Post
Domino's Domino's website

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 10:24 am

Pizza chain Domino's and Japanese auto major Honda have apologised for hurting sentiments of Indians by social media posts of their business associates in Pakistan supporting separatists in Kashmir.

In a social media post, Domino's India said it is committed to the Indian market, "having called it home for more than 25 years, and has the utmost respect for the people, culture and spirit of nationalism of the country".

"... We stand here to protect its legacy forever. We respect and honour everything the country has to offer," the pizza chain said.

It further said, "We regret and apologise for the unsolicited social media post published on Domino's social media handles outside the country."

The company further said, "as a brand we honour and respect India and remain deeply committed to serving our customers and communities with humility, gratitude and pride."

Similarly, in a statement posted on Twitter handle of Honda Cars India, its parent Honda Motor Company Ltd said, "Honda is deeply committed to ensuring compliance with laws and sentiments of every country it operates in. Any hurt caused to this effect is regretted."

As a part of its policy, Honda said it "endeavours to ensure that, in any part of the world it is present, it avoids comment on race, politics, religion and social issues".

"Statement contrary to this effect by any associate, dealer or stakeholder is not in line with its policy," it added.

These companies join the likes of other global firms Hyundai, Suzuki, Toyota, KFC, and Pizza Hut which have also apologised for social media posts by their business associates in Pakistan supporting Kashmir Solidarity Day following backlash in India and call for boycott of their products.

In case of Hyundai, on Tuesday South Korean foreign minister also "regretted the offence" caused to the people and government of India by the social media post on the so-called Kashmir Solidarity Day by the Hyundai Pakistan, a day after New Delhi summoned the RoK envoy to express "strong displeasure" over the "unacceptable" post.
 

Tags

Business Kashmir Twitter Post Honda Kashmir Twitter Post Hyundai Kashmir Twitter Post Domino's Kashmir Post
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Rupa & Co Q3 Rises 34 per cent At Rs 58.3 crore

Rupa & Co Q3 Rises 34 per cent At Rs 58.3 crore

Kolte-Patil Developers Q3 Profit Dips 76 per cent To Rs 5.37 crore; Revenue Up 26 per cent To Rs 244.7 crore

JK Paper Shares Jump Over 4 per cent After Earnings Announcement

Glenmark Pharma, SaNOtize Research Launch Nasal Spray For COVID-19 Treatment in India

Bharti Airtel Board Approves Raising up to Rs 7,500 crore via Debt Instruments

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row