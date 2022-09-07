India Keen To Strengthen Partnership With Russia On Arctic Subjects: PM Modi

India is keen to strengthen its partnership with Russia on Arctic subjects and there is immense scope for cooperation in the field of energy as well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday and reiterated support to all peaceful efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.

In an online plenary session address at the Eastern Economic Forum, being organised in the Russian city of Vladivostok and also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi said India has been emphasising the need to adopt the path of diplomacy and dialogue since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict.

"We support all peaceful efforts to end this conflict," the prime minister said.

He also said Russia can become an important partner for the Indian steel industry through the supply of coking coal and there was scope for good cooperation in the mobility of talent.

"Indian talent has contributed to the development of many developed regions of the world. I believe that the talent and professionalism of Indians can bring about rapid development in the Russian Far East," he added.

Referring to India's ancient doctrine "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", Modi said, "It has taught us to see the world as a family and in today's globalised world, events in one part of the world create an impact on the whole world."

"The Ukraine conflict and the Covid pandemic have had a major impact on global supply chains. Shortages of food grains, fertilisers, and fuels are a major concern for developing countries. Since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, we have stressed the need to take the path of diplomacy and dialogue," he said.

Calling for peaceful efforts to end the conflict, Modi said India also welcomes the recent agreement concerning the safe export of cereals and fertilisers.

Recalling his participation at the forum summit physically in 2019, Modi said India had announced its 'Act Far-East' policy at that time and as a result of that, India's cooperation with the Russian Far East has increased in various fields.

"This policy has now become a key pillar of the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia," he added.

"This month itself, 30 years are being completed since the establishment of the Consulate of India in Vladivostok. India was the first country to open a consulate in this city. Since then, this city has been witness to many milestones in our relationship," he added.

Modi said that the forum, established in 2015, has become a major global forum for international cooperation in the development of the Russian Far East.

"For this, I appreciate President Putin's vision and also congratulate him," he said.

Talking about the International North-South Corridor, the Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor and the Northern Sea Route, Modi said, "Connectivity will play an important role in the development of our relations in the future."

"India is keen to strengthen its partnership with Russia on Arctic issues. There is also immense potential for cooperation in the field of energy. Along with energy, India has also made significant investments in the Russian Far East in the areas of pharma and diamonds," he said.

Organised by The Roscongress Foundation, the Eastern Economic Forum describes itself as a key international platform for establishing and strengthening ties within the Russian and global investment communities, and for comprehensive expert evaluation of the economic and investment potential of the Russian Far East.

The forum was established by the decree of President Putin in 2015 to support the economic development of Russia's Far East and to expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region

