India Imports Coal Worth Rs 2.3 Lakh Crore In April-September FY23

In FY22, the country's coal import of 208.93 million tonnes (MT) was worth Rs 2,28,741.8 crore, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha

India imported 131.92 million tonnes of coal worth Rs 2.3 lakh crore in the April-September period
Updated: 12 Dec 2022 3:36 pm

India imported 131.92 million tonnes of coal worth Rs 2.3 lakh crore in the April-September period of the ongoing financial year.
     
In FY22, the country's coal import of 208.93 million tonnes (MT) was worth Rs 2,28,741.8 crore, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha.
     
The coal import was 215.25 MT in FY21, 248.54 MT ( FY20), 235.35 MT (FY19) and 208.25 MT (FY18), the minister said.
     
Import of coal in India consists mainly of coking coal and high-grade coal, whose prices are normally higher than thermal coal.
     
The average landed price per tonne of imported coal up to September of the current financial year was Rs 19,324.79 while the average notified price per tonne (ex-colliery) of domestic coal was Rs 2,662.97 in the same period.
     
India imports coking coal and other high gross calorific value (GCV) coal as domestic production is limited due to either scarce reserves or non-availability.
     
Imported coal-based (ICB) power plants in the coastal region import coal as they are so designed. Some end-users also import coal on commercial and logistic considerations as coal is under an open general licence system. 

