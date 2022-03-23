Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

India Imported 651.24 Tonnes Of Gold In Fiscal 2020-21

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said the imports stood at 982.71 tonnes in FY 2018-19.

India Imported 651.24 Tonnes Of Gold In Fiscal 2020-21
India had imported 719.94 tonnes of gold in the year-ago period.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 4:03 pm

India imported 651.24 tonnes of gold in the financial year 2020-21 as compared to 719.94 tonnes in the year-ago period, the government said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said the imports stood at 982.71 tonnes in FY 2018-19.

Related stories

Gold ETFs Log Rs 248 Crore Outflow In February

Replying to another question, she informed that the import of toys, games, sports equipment from China is showing a declining trend.

"The imports of these products from China have reduced from $451.71 million in 2018-19 to $206.11 million in 2021 (from April 2021 to Jan 2022)," she added. 

Tags

Business National Imports India Gold Demand Gold Imports Gold Gold Prices China Lok Sabha Ministry Of Commerce
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Led To Sri Lanka's Worst Economic Crisis In Recent History, What Is The Way Forward?

What Led To Sri Lanka's Worst Economic Crisis In Recent History, What Is The Way Forward?

Over 20,000 Students Who Survived Russia-Ukraine War Face A New Tug Of War In India

Over 20,000 Students Who Survived Russia-Ukraine War Face A New Tug Of War In India