Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

India Has Cheapest Manufacturing Cost Globally: Report

India featured at the 37th spot in the 'Open for Business' category

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 8:55 pm

India has been ranked as the nation with the cheapest manufacturing cost ahead of China and Vietnam, according to a report.
     
According to the US News and World Report, out of 85 nations, India has bagged the 31st position in the overall Best Countries ranking.
     
India featured at the 37th spot in the 'Open for Business' category.
     
The report evaluates 85 countries across 73 attributes. Attributes are grouped into 10 sub-categories, including adventure, agility, entrepreneurship, open for business, social purpose and quality of life.
     
Under the open for business sub-category, India has scored 100 per cent when it comes to cheap manufacturing costs. But in 'favourable tax environment', it has scored 16.2 out of 100; 18.1 in the 'not corrupt' category and 3.5 in 'transparent government policies'.
     
Similarly, under the 'quality of life' segment, India has scored 1.9 in 'income equality'; 4.3 in 'safe'; 2.3 in 'well-developed public health system'; and 9.9 in 'economically stable' sub-parameter.
     
The government has taken steps such as rolling out production linked incentive schemes and reducing compliance burden with a view to make India a global manufacturing hub.
     
In the overall Best Countries ranking, Switzerland has topped the chart, followed by Germany, Canada, US and Sweden. 

Tags

Business Cheapest Manufacturing Cost Open For Business Transparent Government Policies Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It