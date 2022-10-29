Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
India Gears Up For A Packed Schedule Of Military Drills

'Quad' exercises are a strong bulwark against China's rising naval power in the Indo-Pacific

Exercise Malabar, with Indian, American, Australian and Japanese warships in formation
Exercise Malabar, with Indian, American, Australian and Japanese warships in formation Ministry of Defence

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 3:32 pm

India is planning to enhance its military ties with several friendly nations in the next two months. A series of military drills have been scheduled to achieve the same. This includes the Malabar 'Quad' naval exercise off the coast of Japan, a high-altitude exercise with the US army in Uttarakhand, an infantry combat exercise with Australia in Rajasthan and other joint exercises with three members of the ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations).

Exercise Malabar, which will take place on November 8-18, will witness India deploying its multi-role stealth frigate INS Shivalik, anti-submarine corvette INS Kamorta and the long-range maritime patrol aircraft P-8I. Australia, Japan and the US are the other members of the 'Quad'. These joint exercises by the four nations are seen as a strong bulwark against China's rising naval power in the Indo-Pacific.

The Indian and US armies will hold a battalion-level exercise in Auli, Uttarakhand, which is only 100 kilometres away from India's line of actual control (LAC) with China. Amid rising tensions along the LAC, this 'Yudh Abhyas' exercise provides an opportunity for the Indian army to test their strength in high-altitude combat.

The 'Austra-Hind' infantry combat exercise, between India and Australia, will take place at the Mahajan firing ranges in Rajasthan. Recently, India had participated in an air combat exercise called 'Pitch Black' in Darwin, Australia as well.

The Indian army will also be participating in 'Harimau Shakti' and 'Garud Shakti' exercises in Malaysia and Indonesia respectively, in the next two months. With Singapore, the Indian army will conduct the 'Agni Warrior' exercise in Deolali, Maharashtra during November. India's military outreach to ASEAN nations could be a cause of concern for China's influence in the region.

Tags

Business India Military Indian Army Navy Quad Indian Ocean China US Army
