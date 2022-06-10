Friday, Jun 10, 2022
India Exported Alcoholic Products Worth $322 Million During 2020-21

The major export destinations of Indian alcoholic products include the United Arab Emirates, Ghana, Singapore, Congo, and Cameroon

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 5:53 pm

India has exported 2.47 lakh metric tonnes of alcoholic products, worth USD 322.12 million (approximately Rs 2,507 crore), during 2020-21, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The major export destinations of Indian alcoholic products include the United Arab Emirates, Ghana, Singapore, Congo, and Cameroon.

It said that the demand of India's products like beer made from malt, wine, white wine, brandy, whisky, rum, and gin has increased manifold in the global market.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has conducted several workshops and wine tasting events at various international trade fairs for creating awareness about the potential of local wines.

Indian wine industry has grown at compound annual growth rate of 14 per cent during 2010 to 2017, making it the fastest growing industry under alcoholic beverage in the country, it added.

In a bid to give a boost to the export of wines, APEDA facilitated participation of ten exporters in London Wine Fair, 2022.
 

