India's Economic Growth Slows To 4.4% In December Quarter 

India's economic growth slowed down to 4.4 per cent in third quarter of current financial year (October-December period), down from 6.3 per cent in the previous quarter, data released by National Statistical Office showed.

Weak global demand and monetary tightening by the Reserve Bank of India dragged down economic growth in December quarter, analysts said. In the previous year, India's Q3 growth rate was 11.2 per cent.

The sharp fall in year-on-year growth rate is partly due to a fading of pandemic-induced base effect which had contributed towards higher growth figures in fiscal 2021-22, economists told news agency Reuters. India's GDP growth in the October-December period is less than the Reuters forecast of 4.6 per cent.

“Real GDP or Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2022-23 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 159.71 lakh crore, as against the First Revised Estimate of GDP for the year 2021-22 of Rs 149.26 lakh crore. The growth in GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7.0 percent as compared to that of 9.1 percent in 2021-22,” Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in a press release.

At the same time, India's economic growth for FY2021-22 has been revised upwards to 9.1 per cent from 8.7 per cent earlier, as per latest data.