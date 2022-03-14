Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

India Considers Buying Russian Oil, Commodities At Discounted Price: Report

As per the report, out of 80 per cent of India's oil imports, 2 to 3 per cent account from Russia currently. However, with soaring oil prices, India is planning to increase its oil imports from Russia.

India Considers Buying Russian Oil, Commodities At Discounted Price: Report
Out of 80 per cent of India's oil imports, 2 to 3 per cent account from Russia currently.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 3:43 pm

The government of India is considering Russia’s offer to buy oil and commodities at a discounted price, Reuters reported citing sources. 

As per the report, out of 80 per cent of India's oil imports, 2 to 3 per cent account from Russia currently. However, with soaring oil prices, India is planning to increase its oil imports from Russia. Meanwhile, the government is also considering introducing the Rupee payments option to continue trade with Russia, as the latter is banned from the SWIFT international banking system. 

Related stories

India Considering Rupee Payments Option For Trade With Russia: Report

Automobile Dispatches Fell 23% In February As Supply-Side Challenges Continue: SIAM

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: How Automobile Sector Will Bear The Brunt In India

Russian oil and gas company Surgutneftegaz has also allowed China to receive oil without providing letters of credit payment.

India is expecting imports of 8,70,000 tonnes of coking coal by March 20. According to the report, vessels carrying at least 1.06 million tonnes of coking coal are set to get delivered at Indian ports this month. Russia is a major exporter of defense equipment, edible oil, and crude oil in India. The government is preparing a list of items that can be exported to Russia, to narrow its trade deficit worth $5 billion. If the payment in Rupee gets approved, India would receive export items at a more affordable and cheaper price. 

Tags

Business International Crude Oil Oil Production Companies Russia-Ukraine Crisis Russia-Ukraine Conflict Crude Oil Price Crude Oil Imports Oil-Gas-Fuel Oil-Gas-Fuel Prices
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Warns Sunny Leone & Singers To Remove Music Video In 3 Days

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Warns Sunny Leone & Singers To Remove Music Video In 3 Days

‘Madhuban’ Song: Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone’s Effigy Trampled By Right Wing Mob In Uttar Pradesh

‘Madhuban’ Song: Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone’s Effigy Trampled By Right Wing Mob In Uttar Pradesh