Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

India Capable Of Generating 9% Growth: Sanyal

India is following an "investment and export-driven growth model" and against the backdrop of  "turbulent" global times, the RBI and the government have followed a restrained macro-economic approach, which is a correct step.

India Capable Of Generating 9% Growth
India Capable Of Generating 9% Growth

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 7:32 pm

India is capable of generating a 9 per cent growth rate but in view of the geopolitical situation, we should be satisfied with a 6.5-7 per cent economic expansion, says Sanjiv Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.
     
India is following an "investment and export-driven growth model" and against the backdrop of  "turbulent" global times, the RBI and the government have followed a restrained macro-economic approach, which is a correct step.
     
"It is a very turbulent time and we are generating a 7 per cent growth rate already. Nothing to sniff at. But if we get an open road, this economic machinery that we have built is capable of generating a 9 per cent growth rate," Sanyal said at the Times Now  Summit 2022.
     
The global economy is facing supply chain disruptions following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.
     
In its World Economic Outlook released last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast global growth to slow from 6 per cent in 2021 to 3.2 per cent in 2022 and 2.7 per cent in 2023.
     
A Finance Ministry report has said that India is well placed to grow at a "moderately brisk rate" in the coming years on the back of macroeconomic stability, despite global monetary tightening.
     
Sanyal said, "This is not the time to try and overextend ourselves. Any growth rate between 6.5-7 per cent growth rate is not to be sniffed at. Even in the best of times. So let us be satisfied for now. But the time has come when we will be able to press the accelerator and I'm assuring you that the Indian supply side is ready for the big time".
     
He said India is getting inserted into the global supply chain.
     
"With the problems happening in the Foxconn factory in China, the only other place where Apple has a sizeable capacity is in India. There is an opportunity for us to insert in the global supply chain and we are already doing this," Sanyal added. PTI JD CSNew Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) India is capable of generating a 9 per cent growth rate but in view of the geopolitical situation, we should be satisfied with a 6.5-7 per cent economic expansion, says Sanjiv Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.
     
India is following an "investment and export-driven growth model" and against the backdrop of  "turbulent" global times, the RBI and the government have followed a restrained macro-economic approach, which is a correct step.
     
"It is a very turbulent time and we are generating a 7 per cent growth rate already. Nothing to sniff at. But if we get an open road, this economic machinery that we have built is capable of generating a 9 per cent growth rate," Sanyal said at the Times Now  Summit 2022.
     
The global economy is facing supply chain disruptions following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.
     
In its World Economic Outlook released last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast global growth to slow from 6 per cent in 2021 to 3.2 per cent in 2022 and 2.7 per cent in 2023.
     
A Finance Ministry report has said that India is well placed to grow at a "moderately brisk rate" in the coming years on the back of macroeconomic stability, despite global monetary tightening.
     
Sanyal said, "This is not the time to try and overextend ourselves. Any growth rate between 6.5-7 per cent growth rate is not to be sniffed at. Even in the best of times. So let us be satisfied for now. But the time has come when we will be able to press the accelerator and I'm assuring you that the Indian supply side is ready for the big time".
     
He said India is getting inserted into the global supply chain.
     
"With the problems happening in the Foxconn factory in China, the only other place where Apple has a sizeable capacity is in India. There is an opportunity for us to insert in the global supply chain and we are already doing this," Sanyal added.
 

Tags

Business Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Indian Economy Finance Ministry World Economic Outlook
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis