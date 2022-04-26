Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
India Can Be Cheapest Producer Of Green Hydrogen: Amitabh Kant

While noting that China does not have climatic conditions to become the cheapest producer of Green Hydrogen, Kant said India will have to compete with Middle-East countries.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 8:24 pm

 India can be the cheapest producer of Green Hydrogen in the world due to its enabling climatic conditions, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.

In an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue, Kant pointed out that India has brought down the cost of renewable energy.

"India has size and scale. India can be the cheapest producer of the Green Hydrogen in the world ... India is the only climatic-blessed country to do it," he said.

While noting that China does not have climatic conditions to become the cheapest producer of Green Hydrogen, Kant said India will have to compete with Middle-East countries.

Observing that the country is a large consumer of Green Hydrogen, he said India will be the capital of the world in Green Hydrogen production.

 According to Kant, the long-term solution to the world does not lie in batteries.

"The world cannot be dependent on lithium, cobalt and nickel ... resources in the world are being managed by one country," he noted.

Secondly, he observed they will create their own complexity in terms of making a cleaner world for the future. 

