Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
SJVN Power Stations' Power Generation Grows 10% To Over 290 MU In January

State-owned SJVN's power stations generated 290.5 million units (MU) of energy during January 2022, 10 per cent higher from 265.69 MU in January 2021

SJVN Power Stations' Power Generation Grows 10% To Over 290 MU In January
Updated: 01 Feb 2022 7:48 pm

State-owned SJVN's power stations generated 290.5 million units (MU) of energy during January 2022, its Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said on Tuesday.

At 290.47 MU, the power generation was 10 per cent higher from 265.69 MU in January 2021, he said in a statement.

The power stations have generated 290.47 MU in January 2022 exceeding the previous record of 277.63 MU achieved in January 2020.

A growth of 10 per cent was registered in power generation in January 2022 as compared with 265.69 MU in January 2021. SJVN's 1,500-megawatt (MW) Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station has surpassed its design energy of 6,612 MU on January 31, 2022, Sharma said.

"These achievements are the testimony to the technical expertise of our employees, and operation and maintenance practices adopted by our operating units.

"Despite the impacts of the global pandemic, our power stations have risen to the challenge and performed exceptionally well," he said.

Shimla-based SJVN has a footprint in nine states of India and two neighbouring countries Nepal and Bhutan. The company has also diversified in other fields of energy generation and transmission.

SJVN is aiming for achieving an installed capacity of 5,000 MW by 2023, 12,000 MW by 2030 and 25,000 MW by 2040.

