Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
New Scheme For North East To Be Launched: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to launch a new scheme PM Development Initiative for North East, to promote the growth of the region.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - PTI photo

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 12:30 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to launch a new scheme PM Development Initiative for North East, to promote the growth of the region. She also said that villages on the northern border of India will be covered under a new vibrant village programme to enhance development. As much as 95 per cent of 112 aspirational districts have made significant progress in health and infrastructure, the finance minister said in her Budget Speech 2022-23. She added that projects in the National Infrastructure Pipeline which pertain to seven engines will be aligned with PM Gati Shakti Framework. All post offices, she said, will be linked with Core Banking Solution to push financial inclusion

Business Indian Economy Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 20022
