Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Government Lowers Revenue Target From Telecom To Rs 52,806 Core In 2022-23

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 5:20 pm

The government has lowered its estimates of revenue from the telecom segment to Rs 52,806 crore for the next financial year, according to the budget document released on Tuesday.

The receipt budget, however, expects to beat the budget estimates of Rs 53,986.72 crore for the current financial year and collect Rs 71,959.24 crore.

The receipt from communication services includes licence fees from telecom operators and receipts on account of spectrum usage charges which are charged at the rate of 8 per cent of their adjusted gross revenue.

The government has received Rs 45,500 crore from the telecom services till date, according to the budget document.

