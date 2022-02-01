Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Concessional 15% Corporate Tax Rate Available Till FY24 For New Manufacturing Firms

She also proposed a 30 per cent tax on income from transfer of virtual digital assets. One per cent tax deducted at source (TDS) on transfer of virtual assets above a threshold, gifts would be taxed.

Concessional 15% Corporate Tax Rate Available Till FY24 For New Manufacturing Firms
One per cent tax deducted at source (TDS) on transfer of virtual assets above a threshold. -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 2:48 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said a concessional corporate tax rate of 15 per cent would be available for one more year till March 2024 for newly incorporated manufacturing companies.

She also proposed a 30 per cent tax on income from transfer of virtual digital assets. One per cent tax deducted at source (TDS) on transfer of virtual assets above a threshold, gifts would be taxed, the minister said.

The Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East will be implemented through the North Eastern Council, with an initial allocation of Rs 1,500 crore, she added. 

Tags

Business National India Budget 2022 Union Budget 2022 Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Economy GDP Indian Economy Corporate Tax
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Corporate Affairs Minister Gets Higher Allocation Of Rs 733 Core For Next Fiscal Year

Corporate Affairs Minister Gets Higher Allocation Of Rs 733 Core For Next Fiscal Year

Budget Allocation To Coal Ministry Declines 39% To Rs 393 Crore In FY2022-23

Digital Currency Explained: India Catches Up With Global Fad

Government Raises Farm Credit Target To Rs 18 Lakh Crore For FY23

Government Allocates Rs 19,500 Crore For Solar PLI Schemes In Budget 2022-23

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians