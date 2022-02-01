Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Budget Seeks To Support Economic Growth Momentum: Bankers

Substantial rise in planned capital expenditure for creation of infrastructure, focus on affordable housing and development of the MSMEs and the farm economy will prepare India for the next phase of growth.

Budget Seeks To Support Economic Growth Momentum: Bankers
economic growth -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 5:08 pm

The union budget for 2022-23 seeks to support the recent economic growth momentum and help it sustain over the long-term, MD&CEO of Bandhan Bank Chandra Sekhar Ghosh said on Tuesday.

He said the substantial rise in planned capital expenditure for creation of infrastructure, focus on affordable housing and development of the MSMEs and the farm economy will prepare India for the next phase of growth.

The extension in timeline and increased outlay towards emergency credit line guarantee scheme and additional infusion of funds in the credit guarantee trust for micro and small enterprises will provide relief to the sector, Ghosh said.

Related stories

Budget: Health Sector Allocation Sees 16% Hike, New Programme For Mental Wellbeing Announced

Union Budget Lacks Special Provision For Farmers, Common Man: Rajasthan CM

India Budget 2022: LIC IPO To Fuel Investor Appetite For Equity

The significant additional allocation towards PM Awas Yojana will boost demand for affordable housing and also for housing finance, he added.

MD&CEO of Indian Bank Shanti Lal Jain called the union budget a growth oriented budget against the backdrop of the pandemic.

Focus on clean energy, infrastructure, agriculture, MSME, education, digital economy, hospitality and transportation logistics will help growth of the economy, he said.

The mostly unchanged direct tax regime will give stability to tax environment and showed that the economy is on the path to recovery. Overall the budget will create jobs and augment growth, Jain said.

Tags

Business India Budget 2022 Union Budget 2022 Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister & Ministry
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Corporate Affairs Minister Gets Higher Allocation Of Rs 733 Core For Next Fiscal Year

Corporate Affairs Minister Gets Higher Allocation Of Rs 733 Core For Next Fiscal Year

Budget Allocation To Coal Ministry Declines 39% To Rs 393 Crore In FY2022-23

Digital Currency Explained: India Catches Up With Global Fad

Government Raises Farm Credit Target To Rs 18 Lakh Crore For FY23

Government Allocates Rs 19,500 Crore For Solar PLI Schemes In Budget 2022-23

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians