Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Aspirational Districts Programme Translated Into Reality In A Short Span Of Time: Finance Minister

Finance Minister said 95 per cent of Aspirational Districts have made significant progress in key sectors such as health, nutrition, financial inclusion and basic infrastructure.

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 3:20 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said 95 per cent of Aspirational Districts have made significant progress in key sectors such as health, nutrition, financial inclusion and basic infrastructure.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, she said, 95 per cent of those 112 districts have made significant progress in key sectors such as health, nutrition, financial inclusion and basic infrastructure.

"They have surpassed the state average values," she added.

Launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018, the Aspirational Districts Programme aims to quickly and effectively transform 112 most under-developed districts across the country.

"Our vision to improve the quality of life of citizens in the most backward districts of the country through Aspirational Districts Programme has been translated into reality in a short span of time," she said.

The minister, however, said that some blocks in the Aspirational Districts continue to lag.

In financial year 2022-23, the Aspirational Districts Programme will focus on such blocks, Sitharaman added.

Business Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2022 India Budget 2022 Finance Minister & Ministry
