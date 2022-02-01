Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Additional Allocation Of Rs 19,500 Crore For Solar Modules Under PLI Scheme: Sitharaman

Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, she said financial support will be provided to farmers to take up agro-forestry.

Additional Allocation Of Rs 19,500 Crore For Solar Modules Under PLI Scheme: Sitharaman
Rs 19,500 crore is additionally allocated under PLI scheme for manufacturing solar modules. -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 1:53 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed enhancing the funding under the PLI scheme for domestic solar cells and module manufacturing to Rs 24,000 crore from the existing Rs 4,500 crore to make India an exporting nation.

"For facilitating domestic manufacturing for the ambitious goal of 280GW of installed solar capacity by 2030, an additional allocation of Rs 19,500 crore for PLI scheme for manufacturing of high efficiency (solar) modules with a priority of fully integrate manufacturing units for polysilicon to solar PV modules will be made," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech in the Lok Sabha.

 In April 2021, the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 4,500 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to boost the domestic manufacturing capacity of solar PV modules.

The scheme was aimed at adding a 10,000 MW manufacturing capacity of integrated solar PV modules entailing a direct investment of Rs 17,200 crore at present (existing).

With the increase in allocation to Rs 24,000 crore, the quantum of investments and domestic manufacturing capacity envisaged under the PLI scheme would further increase.

The PLI scheme -- National Programme on High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules -- approved by the Union Cabinet, was aimed at reducing import dependence in a strategic sector like electricity.

Under the scheme, solar PV manufacturers will be selected through a transparent competitive bidding process. The PLI will be disbursed for five years post commissioning of solar PV manufacturing plants, on sales of high-efficiency solar PV modules.

Manufacturers will be rewarded for higher efficiencies of solar PV modules and also for sourcing their material from the domestic market. The PLI amount increases with increased module efficiency and increased local value addition.

In November 2021, Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh had told PTI,"We brought the PLI scheme (for solar cells and modules) worth Rs 4,500 crore. We invited bids and we got a 54,500 MW manufacturing capacity of solar equipment. We asked the government to sanction Rs 19,000 crore more under the PLI, which was approved (in principle). Now we would have a PLI of Rs 24,000 crore. We would be exporting solar equipment."

In her Budget speech on Tuesday, Sitharaman stated that the risks of climate change are the strongest negative externalities that affect India and other countries.

She repeated the Prime Minister's quote during the COP26 summit in Glasgow last November, where he had said, "what is needed today is mindful and deliberated utilisation instead of mindless destructive consumption."

"The low carbon development strategy as enunciated in the ‘panchamrit’ that he (PM) announced is an important reflection of our government’s strong commitment towards sustainable development," she said.


 This strategy opens up huge employment opportunities and will take the country on a sustainable development path.


 This budget proposes several near term and long term action accordingly, she added. 

Tags

Business National India Budget 2022 Union Budget 2022 Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Economy GDP Indian Economy
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

FY'23 Disinvestment Receipts Pegged At Rs 65,000 Crore; Receipts For Current Year Cut To Rs 78,000 Crore

FY'23 Disinvestment Receipts Pegged At Rs 65,000 Crore; Receipts For Current Year Cut To Rs 78,000 Crore

RBI To Introduce Digital Rupee In FY23: Sitharaman

Lupin, Axantia Team Up For Licensing And Distribution For Pegfilgrastim

Government Cuts Import Duty On Cut & Polished Diamonds, Gemstones To 5%

30 per cent Tax On Income From Cryptocurrency, Virtual Assets; 1 per cent TDS On Buy/Sale

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Wheels Of Freedom

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History