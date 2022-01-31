Monday, Jan 31, 2022
India Outperforms Emerging Market Peers In April-December 2021: Economic Survey

Indian markets have outperformed other emerging market peers on account of good corporate earnings, sharp rise in vaccination and opening up of business establishment across the country

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 8:27 pm

Indian markets have outperformed other emerging market peers in April-December 2021 on account of good corporate earnings, sharp rise in vaccination and opening up of business establishment across the country, the Economic Survey 2021-22 said on Monday.

"The benchmark stock market indices in India - Sensex and Nifty-50 - increased by 17.7 per cent and 18.1 per cent, respectively, during April-December 2021," the survey said.

Driven by good corporate earnings, sharp rise in COVID-19 vaccination and opening up of business establishment across the country, Sensex and Nifty scaled up to touch their peak in October last year, it added.

Among the select developed markets, S&P 500 index and NASDAQ Composite index recorded strong gains and rose by 20.0 per cent and 18.1 per cent, respectively, the survey said.

Business Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2022 Economic Survey 2022 Finance Minister & Ministry
