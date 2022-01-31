Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Gross Foreign Direct Investment Inflows Moderated To $54.1 Billion During April-November 2021: Survey

Over the last seven financial years, India has received an FDI inflow worth USD 440.27 billion, nearly 58 per cent of the foreign direct investment received by the country in the last 21 years

Gross Foreign Direct Investment Inflows Moderated To $54.1 Billion During April-November 2021: Survey
FDI inflows -

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 5:56 pm

Net foreign direct investment recorded a lower inflow of USD 24.7 billion and the gross FDI moderated to USD 54.1 billion in April-November 2021 due to sluggish equity investment, the Economic Survey on Monday said.

Computer software and hardware attracted the highest FDI equity inflows of USD 7.1 billion in April-September 2021, it added.

Singapore continues to be the top investing country in terms of FDI equity inflow, followed by the US.

"While net FDI recorded a lower inflow of USD 24.7 billion, the gross FDI inflows moderated at USD 54.1 billion during April-November 2021, compared to the corresponding period last year, largely due to lower equity investment," the survey said.

It added that measures taken by the government to put in place an enabling investor-friendly FDI policy have resulted in increased inflows.

Over the last seven financial years (2014-21), India has received an FDI inflow worth USD 440.27 billion, nearly 58 per cent of the foreign direct investment received by the country in the last 21 years (USD 763.83 billion).

The government has earlier eased the policy for various sectors, including insurance, petroleum and natural gas, and telecom.

Business Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister & Ministry Budget
