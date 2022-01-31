Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Farm Credit Worth Over Rs 7.36 Lakh Crore Disbursed In H1 Of FY'22: Survey

During the 2020-21 fiscal, Rs 15,75,398 crore agricultural credit was disbursed by banks, against the target of Rs 15,00,000 crore for the year.

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 5:55 pm

Farm credit worth over Rs 7.36 lakh crore has been disbursed to farmers during the first six months of the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to the Economic Survey.

The government has fixed a farm credit target of Rs 16.50 lakh crore for the current fiscal.

"... Against this target, a sum of Rs 7,36,589.05 crore has been disbursed till September 2021," the survey said.

The government has also announced Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit boost to 2.5 crore farmers through Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs).

In pursuance of this, the Survey said that banks have issued KCCs to 2.70 crore eligible farmers as on January 17, this year.

Apart from this, a total of 67,581 KCCs have been issued to fishers and fish farmers by December 17, 2021 and over 14 lakh fresh KCCs were sanctioned for animal husbandry and dairying farmers by December 10, 2021, the survey noted.

