Monday, Jan 31, 2022
India Budget 2021-22: Despite Push For Renewables, Demand For Coal May Be 1.3-1.5 billion tonnes By 2030: Survey

Despite the push for renewables, as per the Draft National Energy Policy of Niti Aayog, the demand for coal is likely to remain in the range of 1.3-1.5 billion tonne by 2030, the  Economic Survey 2021-22 said.

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 3:23 pm

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Despite the push for renewables, as per the Draft National Energy Policy of Niti Aayog, the demand for coal is likely to remain in the range of 1.3-1.5 billion tonne by 2030, the  Economic Survey 2021-22 said.

Nonetheless, several initiatives are being taken by the coal and lignite producing public sector undertakings (PSUs) to reduce their carbon footprints, as per the Survey tabled in Parliament on Monday. By 2020-21, the PSUs had brought 56,000 hectare land under green cover creating a carbon sink of about 5.0 lakh tonne of CO2 equivalent/year. It is envisaged to bring about 30,000 hectare of additional land (in and around coal mining areas) under green cover by plantation of around 75 million trees by 2030. Further, as on March 31, 2021, the PSUs have installed renewable capacity of 1,496 megawatts and during the next five years it is planned to install additional 5,560 megawatts of renewable capacity with substantial carbon offset potential.

Opening up of coal mining for the private sector is the most ambitious coal sector reform. This will bring efficiency and competition in coal production, attract investments and best-in-class technology, and help create more jobs in the coal sector.

So far, 28 coal mines have been successfully auctioned. Out of these, 27 mines have been  auctioned to private companies and process for sale of 88 coal mines is underway. Coal is the most important and abundant fossil fuel in India and accounts for 55 per cent of the country's energy need. Coal production increased 12.24 per cent in April-October 2021. Overall production of raw coal in the country during 2020-21 was 716.08 million tonne (provisional) as compared to 730.87 million tonne achieved in the previous year.

