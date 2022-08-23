India Blockchain Forum Launched, Aims To Make India Global Hub For Blockchain, Web 3.0

Key influencers operating in the Indian Blockchain industry have formally launched the India Blockchain Forum. The forum envisages a collaborative model with governments, regulators, industry and academia to help build a robust framework towards making India a global hub for Blockchain and Web 3.0.

To raise aware about Blockchain and Web 3.0, the forum plans to “create community chapters across the country to increase awareness and access to global best practices”. As part of the process, the forum will now open membership to all stakeholders with a mission to create the world’s largest Web 3.0 community, it said in a press statement.

The Agenda

The India Blockchain Forum said in the press release that they have created a comprehensive 10-point agenda to start with. They are:

1. Build an India Blockchain Stack

2. Policy advocacy

3. Accelerate start-up ecosystem

4. Support Blockchain technology companies

5. Create a talent pool for sustainable growth of the Blockchain ecosystem

6. Collaborate with academia and research institutions

7. India Blockchain Use Case Repository

8. Hand-hold corporates to adopt Web 3.0 technologies

9. Nurture communities

10. Global collaboration

The statement said that the forum has five founding members and more than 40 key influencers, who are setting up special interest groups (SIGs) in areas, such as central bank digital currency (CBDC), Metaverse, policy framework, and others for the effective adoption of Blockchain in India.

The five founding members have also been contributing to multiple initiatives related to Blockchain, including the National Blockchain Strategy document released by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in 2021, it said.

The five founding members are, Prasanna Lohar, CEO, Block Stack; Pankaj Diwan, founder & CEO, Idealabs FutureTech Ventures; Col. Inderjit Singh (Retd.), chief cybersecurity officer, Vara Technologies; Sharat Chandra, Blockchain evangelist; and Srinivas Mahankali, chief business officer, Secure Kloud Technologies.

“The current members include experts in the field of policy drafting, emerging frontiers, such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Metaverse and CBDC, cybersecurity, as well as technology architects, global influencers, and leaders in enterprise adoption on Blockchain and Web3.0,” the release said.

Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, industry & commerce and information technology, Government of Telangana, appreciated the team for creating a platform for the effective adoption and growth of the Blockchain ecosystem in India.