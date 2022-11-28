India, Australia’s Joint Military Exercise Austra-Hind 2022 Kicks Off In Rajasthan

The Indian Army and Australian Armies began their joint military exercise Austra-Hind 2022 at Rajasthan’s Mahajan Field Firing Ranges (MFFR) in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The bilateral training exercise began today and will end on December 11, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release on Sunday.

This year’s edition is the first exercise in the series of Austra Hind and will see all arms and service contingents participating from both armies. The Australian Army is represented by its 2nd Division’s 13th Brigade while the Indian Army is represented by the Dogra Regiment.

Exercise “AUSTRA HIND” will be a yearly event that will be conducted alternatively in India and Australia, the ministry said.

“Aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other’s best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking multi-domain operations in Semi deserts terrain under a UN peace enforcement mandate. This joint exercise will enable the two armies to share best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for conducting tactical operations at Company and Platoon level for neutralising hostile threats,” the ministry added.

During the exercise, participants will engage in a variety of tasks ranging from joint planning, joint tactical drills, sharing basics of special arms skills, and raiding a hostile target. The joint exercise, besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, will further help in strengthening ties between India and Australia.

The bilateral exercise will take place in Rajasthan’s Mahajan Field Firing Ranges (MFFR). Located in the desert near the Pakistan border, it is the Indian Army’s oldest and largest training area, according to India Today.

Earlier this month on November 19, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force conducted a three-day joint exercise at the MFFR. The army tested its modern weapons while the air force’s fixed- and rotary-wing combat aircraft conducted maneuvers. The IAF's involvement was to prove their skill in destroying enemy targets in wartime.

Austra-Hind 2022 in Rajasthan aims to enhance military relations, adopt best practices and work on interoperability for multi-domain operations in semi-desert conditions under the United Nations’ mandate of peace enforcement. These best practices will be for tactical operations at the company and platoon level wherein tactics, techniques, and procedures to eliminate hostile threats will be adopted.