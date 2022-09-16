Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

India, ASEAN Endorse Scope Of Review Of Trade Pact

The issue was discussed during the 19th ASEAN-India Economic Ministers' meeting in Siem Reap City, Cambodia

trade
trade .

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 5:12 pm

Trade ministers of India and 10-nation bloc ASEAN have endorsed the scope of review of the trade pact to make the agreement more industry friendly, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The issue was discussed during the 19th ASEAN-India Economic Ministers' meeting in Siem Reap City, Cambodia.

The review would make the agreement modern with contemporary trade facilitative practices, and streamlined customs and regulatory procedures.

"The ministers endorsed the scope of the review of the ASEAN-India trade in goods agreement to make it more user-friendly, simple, and trade facilitative for businesses, as well as responsive to the current global and regional challenges including supply chain disruptions,' it said.

The ministers also activated a joint committee to undertake the review of the agreement expeditiously.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India trade in goods agreement was signed on August 13, 2009 and came into force on January 1, 2010.

Ten ASEAN countries are -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel along with Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce, Cambodia, co-chaired the meeting.

Related stories

Exports Rise Marginally In August; Trade Deficit More Than Doubles To $27.98 Billion

Shares Of PVR, INOX Leisure Rise In Morning Trade

Many Countries Interested In Bilateral Rupee Trade: Nirmala Sitharaman 

The two-way trade has reached USD 91.5 billion in 2021, 39.2 per cent up from 2020. 
 

Tags

Business Trade Pact The Association Of Southeast Asian Nations Minister Of State For Commerce And Industry Anupriya Patel
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live