Monday, Jul 18, 2022
In A 1st, IIM Raipur Admits More Girls Than Boys In PG Course

Of the students enrolled for the two-year course in the current academic session, 62 per cent were girls and 38 per cent boys
Updated: 18 Jul 2022 8:16 pm

In a first, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur in Chhattisgarh has admitted more girls than boys to its postgraduate management course for the 2022-24 academic session, an official from the business school said on Monday. 

As many as 205 girls have been admitted to the institute's flagship management programme as against 125 boys, IIM Raipur's media coordinator Vishal Meena said.

Of the students enrolled for the two-year course in the current academic session,  62 per cent were girls and 38 per cent boys, he said.

This is a marked increase as in the previous academic session 2021-23, 120 girls had been admitted as against 146 boys, the official said, claiming the IIM Raipur was the only national institute in Chhattisgarh, which has seen more enrolment of girls than boys.

A fairly young establishment, IIM Raipur was set up in 2010 in the state capital.

