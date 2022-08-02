Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Imran Khan’s Instagram Account Hacked, Coto Ropes In VP of WazirX NFT Marketplace, Bitcoin Down 3%

Imran Khan’s Instagram account was hacked and a fake post was created wherein he thanked Elon Musk for donating three Bitcoins to him. Meanwhile, the crypto market was down today with Bitcoin falling 3 per cent and Ethereum 6 per cent.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 9:49 am

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, was the victim of a cybercrime incident wherein his Instagram account was hacked and a fraudulent post was made. This fraudulent post seemed to praise Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla Motors, for donating three Bitcoin (BTC) to Khan.

Imran Khan’s party members and close followers have advised people not to interact with any such post as they are all fraudulent and fake.

In other news, Coto, a Web 3.0 based social community platform for women, has appointed Vishakha Singh, vice president, WazirX non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, as NFT strategist. 

She said, "Web 3.0 is bringing an opportune moment for women for value creation and Coto's inclusive environment enables women to create, consume, and communicate without toxicity. Through advanced technologies and insights of blockchain and NFT, I look forward to helping ‘Coto’ evolve its tribe in the Web 3.0 space.”

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market capitalisation went down by 3.21 per cent to $1.06 trillion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was up by 2.57 per cent to $73.71 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $22,917.34, lower by 2.11 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was down by 6.35 per cent to $1,587.11. 
 
Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 4.24 per cent at $0.5005, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 2.56 per cent at $0.332, Solana (SOL) was trading with a loss of 6.16 per cent at $40.23, Polkadot (DOT) fell 11.79 per cent at $7.90 and Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 3.99 per cent at $287.87.

Today’s top gainer was Chiliz (CHZ), which was up by 18.62 per cent at $0.1486. The top loser was Filecoin (FIL), which was down by 24.98 per cent at $8.18. 

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 4.35 per cent at $0.0669. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.0473. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) fell 5.06 per cent at $0.00001162.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was down by 5.94 per cent to trade at $0.0000003329, Floki Inu (FLOKI) rose 20.29 per cent at $0.00001577, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) fell 2.12 per cent at $0.01265. 

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was down by 0.7 per cent at $11,171.88. Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a loss of 1.41 per cent at $0.00009756, Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 6.23 per cent at $22.50, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a loss of 4.96 per cent at $8.10, and Aave (AAVE) fell by 7.47 per cent at $92.06.

