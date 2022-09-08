Important Information For September 8 Stock Trading Strategy

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open on a positive note on Thursday as indicated by the Nifty Futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. The SGX index was trading 98.5 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 17,729.

Here are key things to know before markets open.

US Markets

The US stocks ended higher on Wednesday, breaking the three-week losing streak, as small companies’ stocks outpaced the market. The S&P 500 surged by 71.68 points or 1.8 per cent to 3,979, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 435.98 points or 1.4 per cent to 31,81. While the Nasdaq rose 246.99 points or 2.1 per cent to 11,791, the Russell 2000 index was trading 39.68 points or 2 per cent higher at 1,832.

Asian Markets

The Asian stocks were trading higher on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 2.08 per cent, whereas South Korea’s KOSPI surged 0.3 per cent. While China’s Shanghai Composite advanced marginally at 0.19 per cent, Shenzhen Component declined by 0.14 per cent. Singapore’s Hang Seng index was trading 0.17 per cent.

Crude Oil and Gold Prices

Crude oil prices were trading higher on Thursday, amidst the potential of an energy standoff between Europe and Russia. Brent crude futures surged by 25 cents or 0.3 per cent to $88.25 per barrel by 0033 GMT, whereas the US crude futures advanced by 40 cents or 0.5 per cent oo $82.52 per barrel.

Foreign Flows

The foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 758 crore, whereas the domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 138 crore on Wednesday.

Stocks To Watch

IndiGo- The stocks of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo will remain on focus today, after reports emerged that the Gangwal family, who were amongst the promoters of the airline will be selling 2.8 per cent stake via block deal. The Gangwals will sell shares up to the base price of Rs 1,850, a discount of up to 6.5 per cent. The deal size is estimated to be Rs 1,996 crore. Rakesh Gangwal and Shobha Gangwal together own about 23 per cent stake in the airline.

Airtel- Bharti Airtel has announced that the telecom operator expects to launch 5G services within a month and cover key metros by December.