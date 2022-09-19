Important Information For September 19 Stock Trading Strategy

The Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open on a positive note on Monday as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. The SGX index traded 19 points or 0.11 per cent higher at 17,572.

On Friday, while the Sensex settled 1093.22 points or 1.82 per cent lower at 58,840, the Nifty 50 index slipped 34.555 points or 1.94 per cent to close at 17,530.

Here are key things to know before the markets open on Monday.

US Markets

The US stocks fell broadly on Friday indicating s stark warning from the US Federal Reserve about rapidly worsening trends in the economy. The S&P500 index traded 28.02 points or 0.7 per cent lower at 3,873, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 139.40 points or 0.5 per cent lower at 30,822. While the Nasdaq slipped 103.95 points or 0.9 per cent at 11,448, the Russell 2000 for smaller companies declined 27.04 points or 1.5 per cent to 1,798.

Asian Markets

The Asian stocks were trading lower on Monday. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 plunged 1.11 per cent, whereas South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.91 per cent. Singapore’s Hang Seng index was trading 1.14 per cent lower. China’s Shanghai Composite plunged 0.36 per cent, whereas Shenzhen Component was trading higher at 0.40 per cent.

FII and DII Data

The foreign institutional investors remained the net sellers worth Rs 3,260 crore, whereas the domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 36 crore on Friday.

Crude Oil and Gold Prices

Crude oil edged higher on Monday amidst the weaker dollar and supply chain concerns ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil in December offset fears of a global recession that could dampen fuel demand. Brent crude futures surged $1.1 or 1.3 per cent to $92.50 per barrel at 0049 GMT whereas US West Texas Intermediate advanced $1.05 or 1.2 per cent at $8.16 per barrel.

Gold prices inched higher on Monday. While the Spot gold surged 0.2 per cent at $1,677 per ounce, the US gold futures was trading 0.2 per cent higher at $1.686.

Stocks To Watch

Adani Power- Adani Power’s promoter entity Adani Properties withdrew a proposal to delist the company on BSE and NSE due to non-receipt of in-principal approval of stock exchanges.

Ambuja Cements- Ambuja Cements, after getting acquired by the Adani Group, has called for an extraordinary general meeting with its shareholders on October 8 to seek shareholders’ approval for the appointment of Gautam Adani and others on the board and a Rs 20,000 cash infusion in the company through preferential allotment of warrants.

